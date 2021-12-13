Amber Heard Relationship With Bianca Buttis Ends Amid Continued Johnny Depp Drama

Amber Heard is reportedly single. A source tells The Daily Mail that Heard, 35, and her partner Bianca Butti, 40, have called it quits after nearly a year of dating. The breakup also comes amid the two spending months in different parts of the world. The source says the relationship simply “fizzled out.” Heard has been in England filming Aquaman 2 as Butti stayed back in LA where she works as a cinematographer. The source also pointed out that Heard, who welcomed a baby girl Oonagh Paige via a surrogate this year, is a “very busy woman,” while Butti has been “tied up with various projects in the US.” It seems their schedules wouldn’t let them be.

Adding more to her plate, Heard remains in a legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58. the two are scheduled for a court appearance sometime in the near future. Their brief marriage and lengthy divorce and court battle is the subject of a forthcoming documentary.

Discovery+’s documentary Johnny vs. Amber will reportedly chronicle their relationship and split their perspectives. Depp’s side of the story will take place during part one of the documentary, with Heard’s in the second. Archival footage will be interspersed throughout the film with interviews of people who know both parties. Lawyers who have represented them will also be interviewed.

One of the executive producers Nick Hornby (not the author) noted that text messages will also be included. “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence,” he said, per Daily Mail.

Depp and Heard were married for just 15 months before their split ensued. She filed for divorce in May 2016. Days later, she accused him of domestic abuse and secured a temporary restraining order against him. Depp has denied the allegations.

He even filed a lawsuit against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.” A judge ruled in favor of The Sun, saying the label was “substantially true.”