Amal Clooney Shares Husband George Clooney’s Reaction to Her Taking ISIS Leaders to Trial

Amal Clooney spends her days as a human rights attorney, and in a new interview with NBC News that aired on Today, she revealed how her husband, George Clooney, feels about some of the more potentially dangerous parts of her job.

In the interview, the 38-year-old discussed her decision to represent ISIS human trafficking survivor Nadia Murad in an International Criminal Court. The high-profile case, which involves Amal taking ISIS to court for genocide, is full of potential risks, but her decision to take a stand is speaking volumes.

“You know, this is something I discussed with my husband before I took on something like this,” Entertainment Tonight reports Amal telling NBC News‘ Cynthia McFadden. “We did discuss it, and we are aware of some of the risks involved, of course.”

“He met Nadia too, and I think he was moved for the same reasons,” she added of her husband. “And he understood. I mean, this is my work.”

Amal also talked about how passionate she is about the case, as well as how inspired she is by Murad.

“I can’t image anything worse being done to one human to another,” she explained. “I just met her and I thought, ‘I can’t walk away from this.’ … I think what she’s doing is amazing.”

“I don’t think anyone can feel that they’re being courageous compared to what Nadia is doing,” Amal added. “You know, It’s no joke. This is ISIS. They have sent her very specific threats, saying we will get you back. We’ll do everything to do.”

“She made me make the decision because I met her and I just thought, I can’t walk away from this.”

See the rest of Amal’s powerful interview above.