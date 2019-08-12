Alex Rodriguez Shares Ultra-Revealing Jennifer Lopez Bikini Photo as Tour Wraps

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram over the weekend to let the leading lady in his life, Jennifer Lopez, know how much he missed her, as well as, to acknowledge her for all of her accomplishments.

Rodriguez posted a bikini photo of his 50-year-old fiancé sunbathing on a beach and fans couldn’t get enough.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She just makes it look so easy but it’s so hard to maintain a career. This woman is goals,” one fan wrote, while someone else said, “That’s how real men support their lady [fire emoji].”

Another follower commented on the singer’s in-shape physique, saying, “Threw my chipotle away after this picture.”

The former MLB stared shared the photo just ahead of Lopez wrapping up her It’s My Party tour in St. Petersburg, Russia. In a previous post, he shared a picture with an endearing caption showing their blended family in New York City to support Lopez’s performance at Madison Square Garden in July.

“Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it’s just a 9.2-mile ride,” he wrote on Instagram. “But for [Jennifer Lopez], the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world’s most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl [heart emoji].”

In that same month, he shared a sweet video he made that was dedicated to Lopez for her 50th birthday celebration.

“Hi baby girl, just wanna wish you a happy birthday,” he started the video off. “I cannot believe this baby girl, since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be your best at everything you do. You’re simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

Since their engagement, the former athlete can’t stop gushing over his soon-to-be-wife and social media users are loving it.