Peyton Meyer and his wife Taela are calling it quits. The American Housewife alum's wife, legally known as Taylor LaCour, recently filed documents for "legal separation" after three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The Blast's May 18 report did to note when or where the documents were filed, but the outlet reported that Taela listed their date of separation as May 10, 2024. In the documents, Taela cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their "legal separation" and also requested physical custody of their share 2-year-old son Ziggy Meyer. Neither Meyer nor Taela have publicly commented on the filing at this time.

Meyer and Taela tied the knot in October 2021, the He's All That actor announcing the relationship milestone on social media at the time by sharing a gallery of wedding pictures. In the post, which is no longer available on Meyer's Instagram account, the actor said he had "to get sappy with you for a minute," as he went on to share that he "had 100 million reasons to never get married."

"I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons... And that one was you," he continued, PEOPLE reported. "I'm so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you."

The wedding post also served as a pregnancy announcement, with Meyer revealing in the final image in the carousel that he and Taela were expecting their first child together. He added in the post's caption, "(To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips."

In her own post, Taela wrote, "Thank you for showing me the kind of love that i thought only existed in fairytales. thank you for constantly reminding me of my worth and for making me feel like the most important, beautiful woman in the world."

The former couple went on to welcome their son in March 2022, Meyer writing on Instagram, "2 years ago I sat on my kitchen table and begged for something to keep me moving forward. I asked whoever might be listening for a change in my life. I wanted what was next for me, I wanted my next adventure- my next challenge. I'm thankful for whoever heard me. You gifted me this. No matter how dark the world might get I will always know that the light is right around the corner. My beautiful boy Ziggy."

Meyer rose to fame as a teenager in the Disney Channel series Dog With a Blog before going on to star as Lucas Friar in Disney Channel's Girl Meets World. He notably starred as Trip Windsor in 34 episodes of ABC's hit sitcom American Housewife, and also appeared in titles including Wayne, Gibby, and He's All That, Netflix's gender-flipped remake of the 1999 teen romcom She's All That, per his IMDb profile.