Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: What to Know About Their Relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are getting married. It was reported the two were tying the knot earlier this month, but Woodley confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. And while their relationship is new to the general public, Rodgers and Woodley have been dating a lot longer than reported. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” Woodley told host Jimmy Fallon. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.” Rodgers is coming off a very strong season with the Green Bay Packers, winning his third MVP award and leading the team to the NFC Championship game. Woodley is one of the emerging stars in Hollywood, starring in Big Little Lies, the Divergent films and The Mauritanian, which was released this month. Here's what fans need to know about Rodgers and Woodley's relationship.

The news of Rodgers and Woodley surfaced in early February. However, Terez Owens, a sports gossip site reported the two got together in July of last year, which is the same time that Rodgers and Danica Patrick broke up.

Rodgers revealed the news he was engaged during the NFL Honors show. "It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," Rodgers said. He then said, "I got engaged," and then tanked "my fiancée" when mentioning the "great group of people that support me."

When talking to Jimmy Fallon, Woodley talked about how her dog played a big factor in dating Rodgers. She said: "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him."

When Woodley first met Rodgers, she didn't realize how great of a football player he is. "We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm still constantly learning," Woodley said to Fallon.

We don't know exactly when Rodgers and Woodley got engaged (or met), but it did happen very fast. "They are very happy together," the source told PEOPLE. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

Woodley isn't the first actress Rodgers has been linked to. In 2014, Rodgers started dating Olivia Munn and the relationship last for three years. He then dated former NASCAR star Danica Patrick for over two years before getting into a relationship with Woodley.