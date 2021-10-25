Legoland Reveals Promising New Attraction

Legoland just keeps expanding, The Winter Haven theme park, which stands on the grounds of the former Cypress Gardens, has a new attraction called Pirate River Quest, Theme Park Insider reports. Per the report, the attraction will “set sail with a rowdy crew of Lego pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys,” the Florida attraction’s representative states. They add that they want patrons to “journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt.”

The attraction, Pirate River Quest, will open in 2021. For those interested in discounted tickets to the theme park in Legoland Florida, they ask that guests visit their online site, Legoland’s official Florida tickets page.

Legoland, a family chain of theme parks with a concentration on the family block system of Legos is owned and operated by the British theme park company Merlin Entertainments. The initital Legoland Billund Resort opened in Billund, Denmark in 1968. The Legoland Windsor Resort in Windsor, which opened in England in 1996, made more of a mark. Additional parks opened in Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), and the United States (California, Florida and New York). Parks in South Korea, Shanghai, Sichuan, and a Legoland Water Park at Gardaland.

The Legoland parks have a younger demographic, with its range of 15 and under in terms of age group. The theme park is known for its roller coasters, as well as other themed events rented out. The theme is split into multiple areas. All six of the parks include a Lego miniland, a model of Lego village which features models of landmarks and scenes from around the world, made from Lego bricks.