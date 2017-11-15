RAW Invades SmackDown in Final Build to Survivor Series

After weeks of losing out to SmackDown Live, the WWE RAW stars finally had their revenge on their Tuesday night rivals on this week’s edition of SmackDown.

Following what was a pretty lackluster show, outside of the Charlotte title victory (and subsequent Ric Flair surprise return), Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn main evented the broadcast with very little fanfare.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The New Day came out for the final segment of the show and ran down their opponents for Survivor Series, The Shield. They talked about how many titles the group has won as a whole, pointing out that the total is mostly due to Kofi Kingston’s tally.

This lead into a match pitting Kingston against Zayn, which had a bit of unmentioned intrigue due to the fact that Kevin Owens and Zayn were sent home from the European tour last week after failing to follow WWE’s script during SmackDown last week.

Around ten minutes before SmackDown was to end, The Shield’s theme song came on and Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose made their way down the ramp. They hit the ring and fought off the New Day, Owens, and Zayn as best they could. Slowly but surely, more and more RAW superstars hit the ring through the crowd.

Backstage, the RAW women were show bursting into the SmackDown women’s locker room. After a brief beat down, Charlotte was shown slowly getting up from the floor. After the rest of the women hesitated, her new Survivor Series opponent, Alexa Bliss, came in from the left with a sucker punch.

Back in the arena, Kurt Angle appeared on the ramp and called out Braun Strowman. I’m not sure how they got through the back (and had Braun’s entrance music cued up), but they both hit the ring and continued to work over the SmackDown stars, as more of the blue brand (including Shane McMahon) hit the ring in defense of their co-workers

The segment ended with Shane getting worked over in the ring by the Shield, Strowman, and finally Angle. Angle gave Shane the Angle Slam to conclude the segment and this week’s show.