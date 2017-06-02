William Regal On What It Takes To Get Signed By WWE

William Regal is largely considered one of the greatest in-ring performers in wrestling history by most wrestling scholars. Today’s group of superstars consider him one of the best minds in the WWE. The NXT General Manager and talent scout recently had an interview with The Metro about how to become a WWE Superstar. Regal revealed most how little ring work actually has to do with a talent getting signed.

“That’s another thing a lot of people don’t get, 15 minutes in the ring is probably the smallest part of your whole day because you’re constantly doing interviews, or you’re out representing the company.

I always say that if I can’t trust that you can be sent by the talent relations department to go and talk to a group of schoolchildren at 8am in the morning, you don’t need to be here, we just don’t need you here in this company at the moment. There are only so many wrestlers that can actually look and act the part, and do whatever they have to do in WWE, and that’s a lesson to be learnt for a lot of wrestlers, you need to look the part. If you don’t, there is very little chance of you making it here.

It doesn’t matter how big you are, if you think you can act like an idiot and just not go to the gym or do anything, it’s probably not going to work out for you.”

Regal also revealed that no matter what someone has accomplished on the independent circuits, all incoming talent goes through the same process.

“People will say certain guys never did this or that, but Kevin Owens did a tryout, Sami Zayn did a tryout. If you go to Japan, you have to do a tryout. There is always some form of something you have to do to get into a company.

There is nobody above doing it.”

During the interview, Regal was asked if there was any one person he was most proud to see go through the developmental system.

“I don’t really like singling anyone out, but Sasha Banks. I’ve known her since she was 18, and the previous people that were doing what I’m doing now wouldn’t even give her the time of day.

When I was asked by Triple H to be part of that team, of which there is nobody still here who was in the team at the time, I kept asking to bring her in, to which people replied ‘oh no, there is nothing in her, she’s useless.’

Sasha was the first person I went to bat for, and her development is a great thing to see.”

