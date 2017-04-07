Undertaker Makes His First Public Comments Since WrestleMania

This past Sunday we saw what we believe was the end of one of the most legendary careers in the WWE. After taking multiple spears from Roman Reigns, the Undertaker lost his final battle and walked away into the darkness of the Orlando evening. While many WWE superstars and fans began pouring in tributes to Taker’s career, we had yet to hear anything from the Deadman himself.

Now, for the first time since hanging up his hat and boots, The Undertaker has spoken. Instead of sharing his thoughts on his final WrestleMania match or his legendary 27 year WWE career, the Deadman instead decided to share some thoughts on country music icon, George Strait.

Straight tweeted out a video on Thursday where the former seven-time world champion spoke about the country music star’s influence on him

Fresh off his @WWE retirement, The Undertaker proves that George’s influence spreads way beyond country music! https://t.co/jKMTdDoPPD pic.twitter.com/kWp962ntzj — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 6, 2017

Check Yes Or No if you expected the 7 time WWE Champion to be a big George Strait fan.

‘Taker, whose Ex’s likely live in Texas, said: “If you look at his whole catalogue of albums and songs, there’s a song for anything you may be going through in your life.

“For me, right now for where I’m at in my career and my life, ‘Troubadour’. It hits me and it hits me hard, I get chills every time I hear it,” said the Deadman.

The lyrics in Troubadour say: “I was a young troubadour, when I rode in on a song, and I’ll be an old troubadour, when I’m gone.”

So, I suppose that confirms the retirement. Or at least a love of George Strait.

And with that, The Cowboy Rides Away.

