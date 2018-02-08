Paige Reveals She Will Be at RAW

The sad news of Paige’s sudden retirement dominated the wrestling weekend. The 25-year old’s devoted fan base is clamoring for more insight and it may come on Monday’s episode of RAW.

While WWE has yet to say an official word about the end of Paige’s in-ring career, the Anti Diva herself has been busy dropping abstract breadcrumbs on social media. On Sunday night via her Instagram story, Paige revealed she would be at RAW on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While WWE appears to be keeping Paige around for a while, there is no indication as to what that will look like. It would be hard to imagine Paige not making some sort of on-camera appearance at tonight’s show. Not only is her premature retirement the biggest story in the company, but Paige is currently Absolution’s matriarch. Given her affiliation with an up and coming faction, Paige was likely planned to be used in a non-wrestling role anyway, but now the question will be if WWE decides to address her retirement.

Could she be destined for a tearful speech similar to Daniel Bryan’s once upon a time? Given that these wounds are so fresh, it might be a lot to ask a 25-year old to handle such a vulnerable situation. Given the sensitivity, it’s conceivable that Paige hangs backstage during RAW while WWE conceals the best way to handle this situation.

We’ll certainly know more after RAW goes off the air, but this is a story that will continue to be fluid. In the meantime, we’ll do our best to keep you updated.