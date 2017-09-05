Nikki Bella Says John Cena Is the Best Talker in WWE History

With John Cena and Roman Reigns setting live WWE microphones ablaze for consecutive RAWs, the wrestling community has reignited their interest in the promo. Maybe we forgot, maybe it’s because he’s been absent, but John Cena has reminded us how good he actually is on the mic. For his fiancé, Nikki Bella, WWE has never seen anyone better.

In an interview with The Mirror, Nikki sang the praises of her future husband saying that John Cena stands alone in the history books as the best promo of all time:

“I think John is absolutely the best talent there has ever been on the mic. I don’t think anyone comes close to him. He just brings this reality to it every time he is on the mic and you are just like ‘how am I going to hang in here with him?’ He is so quick. I think that is what has made him an amazing actor, especially with comedy, his improv is unreal. He knows how to interact with a live crowd and however a live crowd is feeling, he knows how to turn a crowd. To me, I just watch him and I am in awe. I think it’s time for him and Roman to be in that ring and to say what they have said, I loved it. “

Before fans of Ric Flair, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Paul Heyman, Dusty Rhodes, Roddy Piper, Hulk Hogan, Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts, CM Punk, and Macho Man Randy Savage get out of sorts, let’s take a breath. Nikki carries a bias, but that doesn’t make her opinion invalid. Cena is tremendous on the mic. Whether he’s the best is just a matter of opinion, but you can’t deny he’s at least a candidate.

And if you do disagree, keep your negativity away from Nikki, because she’s tired of hearing it:

“Sometimes it’s hard for me because as his fiancé, it’s hard for me not to get upset when I hear stuff about John. I see John all the time behind the scenes and I know his love for wrestling, I know his love for the fans and his love for the talent. After every match someone has, they all go up to John. He is one of the most respected men in WWE and all he ever wants to do is make new talent, talent that isn’t or hasn’t been given the opportunity, he wants to give them the opportunity, he wants to help make everyone. So when I hear certain things about him, whether it’s onlineor it’s someone in an interview, it’s hard not to get upset because it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Hate him or love him, John Cena is one fo the greatest wrestlers of all time. If you’re not willing to recognize this, then maybe you aren’t the big wrestling fan you to think you are.