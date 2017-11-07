Nikki Bella Confirms Her Interest in Becoming SmackDown’s GM

Is Nikki Bella on her way to becoming the next General Manager of SmackDown?

Yesterday, news broke that Nikki Bella has been lobbying to replace her future brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan as SmackDown’s authority figure. However, there was little confirmation as to whether or not Bella’s idea ever made it to WWE decision makers. Turns out, it did.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nikki not only revealed that she discussed the proposal with WWE but that they loved it, too.

“I’m not gonna lie, I totally pitched hard to do that. The company thought it was a great idea, but creatively at the time, it wasn’t going to work out because I did sign on with Dancing With the Stars and no one knew yet, so it was going to be too short of a run,” she admitted.

More: Nikki Bella’s Doctor Shares Grave Outlook on Her WWE Future

Despite having an impressive run on Dancing with the Stars, Bella was eliminated this past Monday. Now, with her schedule feeling a little lighter maybe WWE can resume their SmackDown plans for Nikki.

“But they were positive about it, so I’m hoping that door stays open. I would love to come back and be a bad guy. I feel like I’m where John stands — I’m better used as a good guy. But can you imagine me coming back as a bad girl and having some fun with Shane [McMahon]? It would just be amazing. So we’ll see,” she said.

Up Next: Baby Birdie Visits Nikki Bella at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Rehearsal

Nikki Bella as an authority figure is a fantastic idea. While we hope to see her get back in the ring, we ask more sincerely that she stays healthy. If she were to mimic the schedule of current decision makers like Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon, she could have a handful of matches a year with huge storyline implications.

An actively wrestling female authority figure could be what’s missing in the Women’s Revolution. Despite being loaded with talent and the public’s goodwill, the women of WWE still often lack professional wrestling’s most important element: story.

Nikki Bella as GM would supply that on a regular basis.

Photo Credit: WWE