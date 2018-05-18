Nikki Bella Announced for ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Nikki Bella continues her recent monopolization of headlines, but her latest bit of news has nothing to do with John Cena—Bella’s date for American Ninja Warrior is officially set.

On May 24 Bella will compete in the second annual Celebrity Ninja Warrior alongside the likes of singer Ne-Yo and Olympic gymnast Nastia Lukin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m very excited, but I’m not going to lie, I’m extremely nervous,” Bella, 34, told PEOPLE ahead of taking on the course. “Seeing these courses in person, they’re extremely intimidating and I’m just trying to keep my confidence up. At the end of the day, we’re all here for an amazing cause. I will run any course to help any child that’s in need.”

This marks yet another big reality show gig for Bella as she competed in Dancing With the Stars in the fall of 2017. However, it’s Bella’s main operation, Total Bellas, that’s been hoarding all of the news.

Bella and John Cena broke off their engagement in April and a geyser of melodrama has followed. Both Cena and Bela seem to be sending their relationship with main steam interviews on. The couple’s split has been the subject of dozens of rumors, but the most prominent one may be the idea that their break up was a publicity stunt.

Speaking to ET Canada, Bella shot down those rumors, noting that not only are they untrue, they are also hurtful.

“Sometimes people don’t realize how you can affect them. It’s kind of like when we try to talk to cyberbullies and tell them that you have no idea how you’re affecting people,” she explained. “I’m a human being that literally went through a breakup.”

The athlete continued, “Everyone’s been through a breakup and think of how we feel. So mine has just been blown up and people all of a sudden are saying that I’m faking it. You’re now saying that my heartache is fake, and that makes it even harder. It’s just like, what can I do right? That’s just really, really tough.”

The couple had been scheduled to marry on May 5 in Mexico, and have recently appeared separately on various talk shows ahead of Sunday’s premiere of Total Bellas.

Genuine or not, Cena and Bella’s split has entranced a decent chunk of the world and they’ll be tuning in to the show’s next season with new eagerness.