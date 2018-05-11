Lita Calls out WWE Over ‘Greatest Royal Rumble,’ Social Media Applauds

WWE found itself in a bit of controversy over the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia last month when fans learned the women’s roster would not be allowed to compete due to the country’s laws.

While the current roster has stayed mostly quiet about the issue, one WWE Hall of Famer decided this week to speak up. Former Women’s Champion Lita spoke with WrestleZone on Wednesday and voiced her anger over the situation, saying her former employers were being dishonest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I understand that they are a business, a global business, and always looking to expand their global presence. However, I do feel it’s a direct conflict of interest with them maintaining any integrity or truth to the fact that they say they would like to push forward women and their roles and their representation in the industry as anything remotely resembling an equal to a male,” Lita said.

“Make the money, that’s fine, but don’t try to cover it up and be like, ‘No, we are doing this because we would like to in the future be able to help progress their culture forward!’ No, you wanted the money and that’s fine. You’re a business and businesses make money. That’s okay. From your perspective over there, I don’t own your business, so that’s ok. But, from a PR perspective, don’t try to be like ‘We’re doing it because we want to help progress that culture forward.’ No, it’s a direct conflict of interest, in my opinion.”

Triple H addressed the issue days before the event in an interview with The Independent.

“I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture,” he said. “You can’t dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women’s evolution in the world and what you can’t do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it.”

WWE reportedly already has another trip to Saudi Arabia planned for later this year. Hunter said in the near future he hopes the women’s roster can be involved.

“While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Lita’s comments made waves on social media, earning her ample support from wrestling fans and other former wrestlers on Twitter.

From wearing #TimesUp at the Royal Rumble to speaking up about this. I love Lita. https://t.co/TXyfNF4orE — frank 🃏♦️ (@thenextblgthing) May 9, 2018

Glad to see someone has balls to call out WWE on their BS about the matter from their side of the fence. I guess Lita’s like “F— it… I’ve had my first ever Rumble match and HOF ring. They can’t take anything from me…” https://t.co/lrCcsJmAV8 — Let’s Talk Wrestling (@LetsTalkWrestle) May 10, 2018

Lita speaks out over WWE having no women at the Greatest Royal Rumble. I totally agree with her WWE is all about the money not actually letting women perform — Amy Fuchsia Lowe (@AmyFuchsiaLowe) May 10, 2018

“Well said, agreed,” former WWE Divas Christy Hemme said.

“Couldn’t agree more,” former Women’s Champion Gail Kim tweeted.

“From wearing #TimesUp at the Royal Rumble to speaking up about this. I love Lita,” a fan wrote.

“Glad to see someone has balls to call out WWE on their BS about the matter from their side of the fence,” wrote another. “I guess Lita’s like ‘F— it… I’ve had my first ever Rumble match and HOF ring. They can’t take anything from me…’”