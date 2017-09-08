John Cena Bulldozes Roman Reigns on Twitter

While their match at No Mercy will be fun, the trash talk between John Cena and Roman Reigns has been priceless. Maybe we never thought that WWE would allow Reigns to be in such a vulnerable position. Maybe we thought they’d instruct John Cena to take it easy on him. Nope. John Cena is eating Roman Reigns alive.

In fact, Cena was so eager for his next serving of Roman’s hide, that he went out and got a piece tonight on Twitter.

Cena tossed out his bait:

Guess some waters are off limits, or maybe I should learn to spell 😳 #NoMercy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 7, 2017

Reigns smelled blood in the water and wasted no time in taking the offensive.

Bad things happen when you try to think John. No worries, just have someone film you power cleaning for the 5000th time! https://t.co/MUzeo1NGmI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017

Cena retorted with a sarcastic barb that is long overdue. We only wish it could have been said on TV.

You got me on this one Roman, should’ve played it safer. Next time I’ll put my tweet in a padded vest to protect it. https://t.co/aNIvzEs90x — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017

The wounded Big Dog elected to change the subject instead of going blow-for-blow.

You must be asking people on twitter for insults 😂😂 and aren’t you a bit old to smack talk online??? See me at #Raw . https://t.co/7H96E8s9Sl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 8, 2017

Sounds like a date 😊 see you there sir, it’s been working out quite well for you as of late. https://t.co/HGgxvE2hqy — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2017

Oh, man. Roman may want to look up a ghostwriter on Craigslist because this is starting to get ugly. On TV, Reigns at least knows what John Cena will likely say. The Big Dog has the comfort of a WWE writing staff, too. But on Twitter, well as we all know, it’s the jungle. And right now, John Cena is the king.

Maybe WWE wants to throw Reigns into the fire by having him go one-on-one with Cena. After all, Reigns has hardly had to promo in 2017, and he surely has yet to duel with some one of Cena’s stature. Whatever the plan was, there’s one thing that is most certainly happening: Roman Reigns is getting exposed.