Does John Cena Regret Never Turning Heel?

One of the most coveted fantasies in WWE is a John Cena heel turn. Citing the rampant success of ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan, fans believe that an evil version of John Cena would change the sport of wrestling.

That said, what does John Cena himself think?

In an interview with Bleacher Report, the 16-time WWE Champion addresses this very subject. Does he look back on his career and think “what if” about a heel turn?

“No. And I think that any sort of hindsight, especially in this industry, is a waste of time, and time is extremely valuable. I don’t control that. People ask me to do something, and it is our job, as entertainers, to do the best that we can to accomplish that goal. What I get upset about in this business is that so many people talk about the “what if,” instead of the “what is.” The “what is” is more important.”

John Cena isn’t one for retrospective as only the task at hand matters to him:

“If someone were to go back 15 years and say, “You should have done this,” it’s too late. I was told to do “X,” and I was trying to do “X” the best way that I could.”

It is fun to think about what a heel version of Cena would look like. However, WWE and Cena would argue that it’s already happened, but it was subtle and unmentioned. Instead of kicking his tag team partner through a barber shop window or hitting someone in the back with a chair, Cena’s heel moments would come in tiny doses during a match – think his WrestleMania 28 match with The Rock.

And by a number of boos he’s received this decade, how could we possibly say he’s never been a heel? However, acknowledging this, despite the jarring number of jeers Cena has received, fans are looking for a seminal heel moment. A betrayal. A declaration of evil.

But it may never come. Cena just offers too much as a good guy. Maybe one day, as RAW GM, Cena will play a corrupt authority figure. Regardless, Cena will likely have plenty of chances to be bad; he’s publicly reiterated that he plans to stay with the company as long as he can.

For now, we’re just going to have to appreciate the polarizing Cena that young fans love and old fans hate. But for all of you heel turn wishers out there – Never Give Up.