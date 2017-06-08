Impact Wrestling Star Suffering From PTSD

In April, Impact Wrestling star, DJ Z, was rushed to the hospital after he was injured from a 450 splash gone wrong. DJ Z, formerly known as Zema Ion, suffered internal bleeding and a torn colon which put him out of action for the last 8 weeks. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the two time X-Division Champion may be suffering from PTSD.

Z updated his condition on Facebook with the following statement.

“Today is exactly 2 months since the injury/surgery I went thru in Mexico. Easily the most difficult 2 months of my life, both physically and mentally.

The scar is actually healing up pretty well. I think after a year or so, it wont even be that noticeable. Im back in the gym, but not quite ready to lift heavy again just yet so none of yall better tell me how skinny I look. Not much i can do about that right now. I may very well have some form of PTSD from this experience as well, which I dont want to believe or even admit, but I dont know how else to explain some recent “episodes” I’ve been experiencing. Luckily I’ve got one last doctors appointment on June 15, so that should give me all the answers I need.

A week after the surgery, i set a goal and promised myself that I would walk back into a wrestling ring after 8 weeks, ready or not. This is officially week 8 and this Saturday at International Wrestling Cartel – will be my first wrestling match since the surgery. I’m thankful that I am feeling healthy enough to reach my goal and keep this promise i made to myself. I’ve come a long way, but I still have a long way to go before I’m wrestling like a psychopath again. So please bare with me as I ease back into things, because I am very much still on the road to recovery”

Thanks to everyone who has been there for me during this crazy time in my life. Heres an update on everything. pic.twitter.com/gTFAln3dco — D J Z (@IAmDJZ) June 6, 2017

Zeon began his TNA career in 2013 and won his first championship in 2016.

We wish him all the best as he deals with his health issues.

