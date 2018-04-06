The Rock Admits to ‘Under-The Radar’ Meetings for Potential Presidential Campaign

What started as a facetious internet notion is now gaining remarkable steam: The Rock may be eyeing a future presidential campaign—in fact, he’s already making preparations.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the WWE icon and Hollywood star revealed that he’s had “under-the-radar” meetings with political experts to educate himself on a presidential excursion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Republicans, Democrats, independents, mayors, strategists, you name it. Just soaking in and listening,” said The Rock. “Trying to learn as much as I possibly can. I entertain the thought, and thank you, I’m so flattered by it. But I feel like the best thing I can do now is, give me years. Let me go to work and learn.”

The idea of Rocky becoming president started on Twitter and the idea ignited a grassroots movement. It’s been gradual be the Rock seems more and more interested in the idea of pursuing the White House.

“I mean, look, people are very excited, and it’s so flattering that they’re excited. I think it’s also a function of being very unsatisfied with our current president. But this is a skill set that requires years and years of experience. On a local level, on a state level and then on a national level. I have the utmost respect for our country and that position, and I’m not delusioned in any way to think, ‘Oh, absolutely, if Trump can do it, I can do it, and I’ll see you in 20-whatever, get ready.’ Not at all,” he said.

With a WWE Hall of Famer as Commander in Chief, America has signaled that they are willing to deviate from traditional politicians chasing presidential nominations. The Rock thinks he could ride a similar wave if he decides to run.

“I think in a lot of people’s minds, what Trump has proved is that anybody can run for president. And in a lot of people’s minds, what he’s also proved is that not everybody should run for president. What I’m sensing now is that we have to pivot back to people who have a deep-rooted knowledge of American history and politics and experience in policy and how laws get made. I think that pivot has to happen,” said The Rock.

In a December interview with Variety, The Rock spoke candidly about his presidential ambitions. Citing a packed Hollywood schedule that will keep him busy through 2021, The Rock considers 2024 a legitimate possibility to announce his candidacy.

“I couldn’t do both,” Rocky admitted. “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

This story is one that has had a steady progression in just a year. By Rocky’s quote, we have to take him seriously. And as more time passes it seems that Rocky’s presidential campaign is a matter of when not if.