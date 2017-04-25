Dean Ambrose Finally Replaces Chris Jericho’s Light-Up Jacket

It was a battle of the talk show hosts tonight on Raw as Chris Jericho kicked off what he believes could be the final Highlight Reel before beating Kevin Owens for the United States Championship and heading to SmackDown.

Y2J was soon interrupted by The Miz who demanded the WWE ring crew come out and change the stage to become Miz TV. Miz’s hosting duties didn’t last long until Dean Ambrose appeared, bringing the ring crew back with him to change the ring into the Ambrose Asylum.

Dean wanted to make amends with his old adversary, Chris Jericho, and apologized for the time he tore up Jericho’s iconic light-up jacket with his own bare hands. Jericho accepted the apology but reminded Amborse that he still owed him $15,000.

Ambrose said that while he didn’t have the 15 large on him, he did have a gift for Y2J. Jericho noted that the last time he got a gift it didn’t go so well, but then he opened a beautifully hand-crafted light up jacket adorned with christmas lights.

The Miz furiously interrupted Dean and Jericho’s healing moment by bringing back his main thesis that Dean Ambrose was an embarrassment to the Intercontinental Championship. He claimed the Raw locker room should be lining up to give him gifts.

Ambrose agreed and laid out Miz with a Dirty Deeds DDT to end the segment. As of right now, the Intercontinental Championship match has yet to be set for this Sunday’w WWE Payback, but that could change by the night’s end.

