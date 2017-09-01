DDP Bashes Roman Reigns and John Cena Haters

Despite being the most popular stars in WWE, Roman Reigns and John Cena get booed out of every building they step inside. The hatred for the WWE megastars may need its own scholarly study, but to WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page, he has a simple opinion:

“I think the boos are bulls**t”

In an interview with the Daily Star, DDP blasted fans who are too eager to boo the current and future face of WWE:

“Everybody who doesn’t like John Cena doesn’t get what we do. I mean, they just don’t get it. That guy is everything you want in a freaking superstar. He’s been carrying the company on his back for over 12 years. He delivers every time. He’s not an egomaniac at all.”

DDP did not hesitate in defending Reigns either:

“Roman works his ass off. He got so much better in interviews. If they’re trying to hurt him a little bit I’m sure his skin is pretty thick but it still hurts.

However, DDP thinks Roman still has room to grow before WWE actually becomes his yard.

“I don’t think he’s there yet. It’s a tough spot to get to being the franchise like Ric Flair was or Sting. It just doesn’t happen overnight. Everybody has to work for it. I think he’s got to grow a little more. Does he have the ability? Absolutely.”

That’s a healthy dose of honesty for all of the haters out there. DDP simply has a different, more relevant perspective on this debate. And like the rest of his peers, he’s a staunch defender of Reigns and Cena. Realistically it’s only the fans who seem to have problems with the Superstars.

Why is it that fans have this irrational disdain for the most successful wrestlers in WWE? Is it that they feel Reigns and Cena win too much or get too many opportunities? Well, so did The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan. The only difference is that those WWE legends didn’t have so much exposure to the internet. One of the biggest killers of Reigns and Cena’s currency with WWE’s crowd is the incessant leaks and rumors regarding WWE plans for them.

This age of spoilers is doing just that. With the Internet’s ability to vicariously read WWE’s plans it takes the fun out of watching WWE live. Admittedly, it doesn’t help when John Cena loses only 14 matches in a decade. However, like most great talents we won’t properly appreciate them until they are far gone.