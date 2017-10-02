MMA Fighter Channels Chris Jericho in Crazy MMA Finish

Any wrestling fan out there has most likely had this conversation at one time or another.

“Yeah, but would that move actually hurt in real life?”

Well, when it comes to Chris Jericho‘s long-time finisher, the answer is a resounding yes.

Saturday night, Jonno Mears won a bout at a FCC MMA event using Jericho’s move. He transitioned into the WWE inspired submission and his opponent quickly tapped out. The clip has been getting quite a bit of attention on social media, even from Mr. Jericho himself.

You can see the video of the move during the fight below.

Now, this was the WWE version of Jericho’s move, the Walls of Jericho. If you have been following Chris for many years, you know that he used the move during his days in WCW, but it was called the Liontamer during that time. The move also was a bit different during the WCW days in that Jericho applied it while standing up, applying torque to his opponent’s neck in the process.

The Walls of Jericho is basically more of a traditional Boston Crab, and that’s the move that you see applied in the MMA fight above. Jericho seemed impressed when he ran across the clip on Twitter.

Jericho is currently on tour with his rock band Fozzy. The tour will tie him up through most of the fall, though a surprise return to WWE is never out of the question. Just look at his one-off appearance on SmackDown a couple of months ago.

It’s a good bet that you won’t be seeing him in WWE full-time again until WrestleMania season. At that point, you can almost bet that the Ayatollah of Rock ‘N Rolla will be back in the thick of things.