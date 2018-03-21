Bray Wyatt Reportedly Set for Repackaging

Bray Wyatt can make an enchanting first impression. However, over the course four years, Wyatt’s signature eeriness has been neutered. And now, WWE is making a change.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Slice Wrestling and maybe Wyatt himself, the former WWE Champion is slated for a repackaging. As to what that looks like, is anyone’s guess.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Goodbye — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 19, 2018

If you missed the context, Matt Hardy tossed Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation to end a highly anticipated Ultimate Deletion segment.

Hardy’s metaphor rests on our nose but it certainly appears that WWE has carved out a path for Bray Wyatt to reappear as a new character.

Anyone who has to watch WWE in recent years will tell you that Wyatt’s character has remained in a perpetual state of stagnation. Despite being routinely sponsored by WWE legends as their favorite, Wyatt has not been able to translate that potential into lasting success.

However, it is nearly impossible to blame Wyatt for his slide.

Instead of evolving, Wyatt has remained the exact same character since his debut. Despite his remarkable nature, Bray Wyatt and his voodoo didn’t take long to reach the point of diminishing returns. While his arcane babblings certainly didn’t help his career, it was his profound ability to lose big matches that ultimately killed the Bray Wyatt character.

As a heel, Bray’s early losses to the likes of John Cena were understandable. But Bray’s losing ways continued on smaller stages and eventually, fans lost reason to take him seriously.

Bray got a shot in the arm by becoming WWE Champion at 2017’s Elimination Chamber but that may have been a band-aid on a machete wound. Becuase just weeks later, Bray lost his newly earned title to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33’s worst match. Ever since Bray’s been hitched to highly forgettable segments like the House of Horrors Match and his channeling of Sister Abigail.

When 20187 arrive the writing was on the wall: Bray Wyatt was out of magic.

However, his Ultimate Deletion looks to be far more than just a symbol. We have no idea when he will return or what he will look like, but the talent remains, as does his magnetic relationship with WWE’s crowds. A new look, combined with a win streak could get Bray back on the Hall of Fame trajectory he was once destined for.