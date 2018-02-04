Booker T Wants to Fight Corey Graves Over RAW Announce Team Change

Booker T was recently placed on the WWE RAW broadcasting team by Jonathan Coachman, who has returned to the company after a gig with ESPN. None too please with the change in the commentary booth, Booker T took to his podcast to reveal his thoughts on the switch and who he believes cost him the job: Corey Graves.

On this week’s Heated Conversations podcast, Booker had the following to say regarding his former announcing colleague.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I got Corey Graves into a fisticuffs, I would beat him down like he stole something. I would be whoopin’ his ass all day long. My thing is this, I’m a nice guy, until you get on my bad side. Corey Graves, I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s on my bad side right now, but he’s the reason that I’m not on Monday Night Raw right now. Lot of people in the company thought I was going to jump on him. I was gonna do something bad to him. I was gonna drag him. I was gonna take him out to the woodshed. I was gonna beat that man so bad that he was going to say ‘Please, please, just don’t beat me anymore.’ That’s how hot I was getting, that’s how close I was getting,” Booker T said.

There were many times during RAW where some obvious heat between the two men came across during the broadcast, and Booker’s comments on the podcast reveal that it was indeed some real life drama.

Booker T is still working for WWE, working on PPV kickoff show panels, serving as an ambassador for the company, and also still on call for the occassional RAW broadcasting gig if WWE needs him.

“So, they said ‘Hey, Book, step back a second, alright? We’re gonna regroup, press the rewind button. We’re gonna send you back to the Kickoff show, SmackDown and Monday Night Raw PPVs and cool ya down for a second. Because we don’t want you to do anything to Corey Graves,” Booker said.

And if you think Booker has since cooled down, you would be wrong. Just look at what he said he has planned for Graves if he sees him away from WWE.

“If I catch Corey Graves on the street, I’m gonna do something to him,” Booker T said. “I ain’t gonna do it at the office or the airport, but if I catch Corey Graves on the street, you see that little bouffant hairdo he got? I’m gonna rearrange it for him.”

He continued, “Everybody knows my reputation, I get mean, if you mess with my ‘green.’ And right now, my ‘green’ is being messed with. Is WrestleMania coming up, right? There’s room for one more match at WrestleMania. Right now on my show, I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight. Not a match. Not a pre-show pose down or anything like that. I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight. I’m talking man-to-man. Mano-a-mano. You and I.”

[H/T to Wrestling Inc.]