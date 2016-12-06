Becky Lynch’s Possible Wrestlemania Entrance Revealed?

The Irish lass kicker may have lost her Smackdown Women’s championship last night at WWE TLC, but today she got her wings. Designer Mikal Mosley revealed a look at a special set of wings that Becky will use for a special entrance somewhere down the line. Becky’s reaction is priceless.

These are the wings that I (and my awesome team) made for Becky Lynch. Her reaction was priceless. Keep your eyes out for these special set of wings for a special entrance. #beckylynch #wwe #cosplayer #lasskicker A video posted by Mikal Mosley (@therealmikalmosley) on Dec 5, 2016 at 8:13am PST

There’s only one special entrance worthy of such a grand accessory, and that is at next year’s Wrestlemania 33. From John Cena walking through a sea of John Cena clones to Triple H being carried out on a throne, Wrestlemania is known for it’s grand entrances.

For anyone wondering if Becky might fall out of the title picture, this sneak peak should allude to big plans down the road for the first even Smackdown women’s champion.

Could the wings be a reference to a certain X Men character? With Becky’s fiery red hair, it may not be too far of a jump to imagine her going with a Dark Phoenix theme for her Wrestlemania costume. Rising from the ashes of her defeat, Becky could be on a mission to reclaim her lost Smackdown WWE championship?

What do you think of the new wings?