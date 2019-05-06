‘Young and the Restless’ Cast Says Goodbye to Gina Tognoni With Beautiful Celebration

Gina Tognoni was surrounded by The Young and the Restless cast on Friday as she got a heartfelt goodbye from them all. Tognoni announced in March that she is leaving the series after five years.

Tognoni shared a collection of photos from the night on her Instagram page, thanking her co-stars for coming out to celebrate.

“Just a few photos from an incredible evening last night (more to come) A celebration of five years with my #YR family. My heart is Full!!” she wrote.

Tognoni’s co-stars also said goodbye in the comments section, including Sharon Case, who posted a series of kissing-face emojis. Tracey Bergman added three heart emojis.

“You are so very loved!” Daniel Goddard wrote.

“Couldn’t love you more!” Bryton James added.

Former Y&R star Jessica Collins wrote, “A wonderful night we shared with you! So much love for you in that room.”

Tognoni, 45, joined The Young and the Restless to play Phyllis Summers in 2014. The role earned her a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She also starred on Guiding Light as Dinah Marler from 2004 to 2009, winning the Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy in 2006.

Tognoni earned her breakthrough role in 1995, when she was cast as Kelly Cramer in One Life to Live. She played the role until 2002, then came back in 2010 and 2011.

On March 30, Tognoni surprised fans by announcing she was leaving Y&R.

“I love my Genoa City family, which made it easy to give 100% every day. My long commutes always went smoothly because I loved where I worked and the people I work with,” Tognoni wrote. “My thanks to Sony Pictures Television and CBS and that special thank you to the YR viewers for their love and support. I wish YR continued success and everything it richly deserves.”

According to SoapHub, Michelle Stafford will leave General Hospital to take over the role of Phyllis. Stafford originally played the part from 1994 to 1997, when she was replaced by Sandra Nelson. Stafford returned in 2000 and played the character until 2013.

Soap Opera Network reports that CBS has not confirmed when Tognoni’s final Y&R appearance will air. However, she will likely appear in episodes through the end of May.

Photo credit: CBS