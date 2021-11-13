‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Country Star Makes Surprise Series Debut During Premiere

Yellowstone Season 4 debuted with a big impact on Sunday, delivering the answers fans have clamored for. However, there were a few unexpected surprises — such as a death we didn’t see coming. However, there was another unexpected surprise we didn’t see coming: a country star’s debut as a cast member. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 1, “Half the Money.” (Note: You can watch all the biggest moments from Yellowstone as they happen if you tune to Paramount Network Sundays at 8 p.m. ET via FuboTV or another live viewing provider.)

After the roaring opening of Season 4 — which saw numerous cliffhangers resolved — fans were taken to somewhere totally new. Well, actually, the place was familiar but the time period was not. Yellowstone viewers were whisked back to the Dutton property in 1893, where they met Dutton family ancestor James Dutton. James was played by country music superstar Tim McGraw.

McGraw popping up on Yellowstone was a big surprise for fans, despite the fact that he had been connected to the Yellowstone universe. McGraw is set to star in 1883, the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone that shows how the Duttons settled out west. With the massive difference in time periods, fans did not expect to see the “Humble and Kind” and “Live Like You Were Dying” singer on the flagship Yellowstone show. While the Paramount Network drama has shown the childhoods of the Dutton kids before, we haven’t jumped back into the 1800s.

In the scene (set 10 years after James’ journey in 1883), we see James interacting with a tribe of Native Americans. It’s unclear if it was just a one-off scene to set up 1883 or if McGraw’s character will return in Season 4. James did not pop up in Episode 2 (titled “Phantom Pain”), but there are still eight more episodes left in this season. If he doesn’t show up, fans will have to wait and see him on Paramount+ when 1883 premieres on Dec. 19. He won’t be alone, either. His wife, Faith Hill, will join him, as will acting legend Sam Elliott.

You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past seasons’ episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, including 1883, will release on Paramount+.