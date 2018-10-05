Will Matt Damon Reprise His Role as Brett Kavanaugh on ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Weekend?

With it looking more clear the Senate will confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh this weekend, Saturday Night Live fans and watchers might be hoping to see Matt Damon reprise his role as the judge.

However, TMZ‘s sources said Damon will not be available.

According to the agency, Damon plans on attending the Saturday night UFC match in Las Vegas between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship. The Downsizing actor is a big UFC fan and reportedly has tickets for the big event.

That means Lorne Michaels will have to re-cast Kavanaugh or just do a sketch parodying Kavanaugh without him. Considering the multitalented, Kate McKinnon can play just about anyone, she could be a good replacement for Damon.

During last weekend’s season 44 premiere, Damon got some of the biggest laughs of the night when he parodied Kavanaugh’s testimony on Sept. 27 after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave a detailed account of her sexual assault by Kavanaugh during a party in 1982. Kavanugh has since denied all the allegations against him.

Despite the accusations, it appears all but certain that Kavanaugh will be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice by the Senate on Saturday. Maine Sen. Susan Collins and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin both said they will vote for Kavanuagh, giving Republicans the 51 votes needed to confirm.

After reading the FBI’s investigation into the allegations, Collins said she did not believe Ford’s allegations reached a “more likely than not” standard.

“Therefore, I do not believe that these charges can fairly prevent Judge Kavanaugh from serving on the court,” Collins said during a 40-minute speech on the Senate floor Friday afternoon.

“We must always remember that it is when passions are most inflamed that fairness is most in jeopardy,” the Maine Republican continued, reports NBC News. “The presumption of innocence is relevant to the advice and consent function when an accusation departs from a nominee’s otherwise exemplary record. I worry that departing from this presumption could lead to a lack of public faith in the judiciary and would be hugely damaging to the confirmation process moving forward.”

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is expected to be the only Republican to vote against Kavanuaugh. She voted against Friday morning’s procedural vote to move Kavanaugh’s nomination forward.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. This weekend’s episode is hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star, Awkwafina, with musical guest, Travis Scott.

Photo credit: NBC