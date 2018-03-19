Wendy Williams Makes Return to TV After Battling Graves’ Disease

After three weeks of doctor-mandated R&R, Wendy Williams is back to hosting her eponymous talk show.

Before returning to The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, the talk show host discussed how she’s putting her own health first from now on in a clip from Monday’s episode of Good Morning America.

Williams, who said before her 21-day hiatus that she had never taken a sick day in nearly 10 years, told Amy Robach how she’s learned to put her health first.

“I had missed three doctor’s appointment with my endocrinologist. He’s the one who handles the thyroid and the Graves’,” Williams said.

“Your health was at the bottom of the list,” Robach responded.

“Yes. And I’m functioning OK, I’m feeling a little weird, but I’ll get through it,” Williams said of her attitude since July. “And I went [to the doctor] in February and that’s when I found — whoa. Your levels are way off.”

When Robach asked how she reacted to the news she needed to stay away from work for 21 days, Williams said, “I cried. And then I laughed. ‘Are you out of your mind? It’s sweeps!’ [she told her doctor.]”

“But it turns out, it was the best prescription ever,” Williams continued. “Because I met a great team. They gave me a full work-up.”

Williams also said that she’s extremely vitamin D deficient and mentioned that her vertigo has been “affecting my equilibrium” for some time.

“It was just a mess going on inside my body. But I’m saved,” she said.

Many of Williams’ fans were overjoyed to see her return and hoped she’d use the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.

“I hope Wendy uses this opportunity to shed more light on Graves Disease and hyperthyroidism. People view it as no big deal. My daughter suffers from Graves, it is an autoimmune condition that can affect your whole body. It is not a easy condition to live with,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for coming back! Putting a Spotlight on Thyroid & Graves Disease is so important to all of us. Thank you so much! Just turned 50 this year and it wears me down so badly. Doctors say my levels are perfect, I eat fresh and exercise but exhausted still,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Great show, just got my blood work today for my Hypothyroidism. Keeping health first..,” a Facebook user wrote, adding, “Good luck.”

Others wished Williams hadn’t overworked herself so hard in the first place.

“Stop promoting unhealthy habits like ‘Never taking sick days.’” someone said on Twitter. “It’s good to be a hard worker but it’s best to be a smart worker.”

Some were happy to see replacement Jerry O’Connell leave.

“thank god never bring that jerry back ever again he rude that show last wk bad choice u guys made i couldnt even stand to watch it,” someone said on Facebook.

But most enjoyed his presence during Williams’ absence.

“Glad your back Wendy. But Jerry was AMAZING!!!” one said.

“Jerry should come weekly to do a segment,” another suggested.

One person wondered if Williams’ staff would be uptight with her back on set. “Everyone on the staff, Back to being on eggshells,” they wrote.

Another wanted her gone for good. “Pls just stay away!”

But most were excited to have their old host back.

“I’m so glad her health better. Love ya bunches,” someone said on Facebook.

Williams revealed to PEOPLE Sunday that she was first diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, as well as hyperthyroidism, 19 years ago. She told the publication that she’s finally feeling much better since taking some time for herself.

“I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” she said.

Williams told GMA that she doesn’t want a pity party when it comes to discussing her health.

“Please don’t ask me how I feel. When I see you in the grocery store, when I see you in the streets, please don’t ask me how I feel with the woo-woo-woo and the puppy eyes. Because then I’m gonna snap,” she told her Wendy Watchers.

Instead, she wants her fans to ask “‘How YOU doin’?’ So I can say, ‘Alright!’” she exclaimed.

“How you doing!!!! Welcome back queen of talk!” one excited fan wrote on Twitter. “Now DISH THE TEA HOT TOPIC READY!!!!!!”