We Have Great News For ‘Northern Exposure’ Fans

Fans of CBS dramedy Northern Exposure received some good news recently.

The classic 90s series about the residents of the fictitious Cicely, Alaska saw Rob Morrow play Dr. Joel Fleischman, a fish-out-of-water physician who struggled to adapt to his new rural life.

It was one of the most successful TV series of the early 90s, with 57 award nominations and 27 wins during its run from 1990 to 1995—including a 1992 Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Series.

On a recent episode of Steve Kmetko’s Still Here, Hollywood podcast, Morrow announced the upcoming release of a special rewatch podcast.

He said he revisited the show while writing a book about his life, and his rewatch reminded him “how special the show was.”

“I wrote a memoir, which I can’t tell the details, but it’s coming. And I had to rewatch all the shows in order to write the section on Northern Exposure. I hadn’t watched them since they aired. And it just reminded me how special the show was, and it has something that I think these times really need,” he said.

He compared Northern Exposure to Ted Lasso, saying both series have an upbeat feeling that viewers “really need” amidst so many popular prestige shows with a cynical tone.

“And it just made me think, ‘Oh, it might be fun to kind of talk about what was so special about the show,’” he said. “So I reached out to Janine [Turner] because, you know, we were—I mean, it was an ensemble show, ultimately, but we were the kind of initials, we were #1 and 2 on the call sheet. A lot of the show was through our eyes, so we got together and we started doing it.”

Seven episodes have already been recorded, and nearly the entire cast and crew has agreed to come on the show. Josh Brand, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Cynthia Geary, Darren Burrows, and John Cullum have already recorded episodes for the podcast.

No title, release date or any further details have been announced about the upcoming podcast.

All episodes of Northern Exposure are available to stream now on Prime Video.