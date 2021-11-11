‘The Young and the Restless’ Bringing Back Character Fans Thought Was Dead

Soap operas are infamous for raising characters from the dead. There have also been instances where characters disappear and turn up years later. The Young and the Restless is not exempt from the gimmick. Fans of the daytime soap have suspected that the beloved character Chance Chancellor wasn’t really killed in the explosion in Spain. As it turns out, they guessed correctly.

Soap Central reports that Chancellor, who is the husband of Abby Newman, is being written back into the show. But, this time around, he’ll be played by a different actor.

Conner Floyd is assuming the role of Phillip Chancellor IV. His nickname will be Chance and will mark the actor’s first soap opera role. His other television credits include primarily made-for-TV films, including Malicious Motives and A Kiss on Candy Cane Lane. Floyd is also in the upcoming film Help Wanted.

Chance has been a character on the show for some time but has been played by several actors. Since 2010, three other actors have starred as Chance. John Driscoll began in the role in July 2009. He left the show in 2011. The character remained part of the show but off-screen for eight years until Donny Boaz began portraying him in November 2019. Boaz was temporarily replaced upon contracting COVID-19 in 2020. In Boaz’s absence, Justin Gaston, the real-life husband of Melissa Ordway (who stars as Newman), starred as Chance for several weeks. The on-screen couple married during Boaz’s sick leave. Boaz returned in December 2020. He exited officially in February 2021.