‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Facing Major Shakeup

AMC announced last week that the latest Walking Dead spinoff has been renewed for a third season. But things are looking a little different this time around.

For season three of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which focuses on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as they migrate to New York City in search of Maggie’s kidnapped son, a new showrunner is taking the reins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first two seasons, series creator Eli Jorné handled showrunning duties. Now, co-executive producer Seth Hoffman will be in charge.

AMC boss Dan McDermott gave a statement to TVLine saying that the channel is “thankful to Eli for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions and broadened this thriving universe by introducing a new corner of the walker apocalypse.”

“As we continue to create new stories for a passionate fan base, we’re delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth at the helm of a new season, alongside the remarkable Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, that will bring new adversaries and alliances and push the boundaries of Maggie and Negan’s conflicted relationship,” McDermott continued.

Dead City has always made for an interesting premise to TWD fans, as anyone who watched the series during its heyday knows that Negan was responsible for the savage and brutal murder of Maggie’s husband Glenn all the way back in 2016.

The second season of Dead City ended last month, where fans finally saw Maggie forgive Negan after two seasons of plotting to murder him. AMC’s synopsis of the third season is as follows:

“Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. But when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: Have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?”

Production on the third season of Dead City begins this fall.