‘The Talk’: Sharon Osbourne Faces Accusations From Former Co-Host Amid Piers Morgan Fallout

Former castmembers of The Talk are highlighting other issues in Sharon Osbourne's career. Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini are re-addressing the reason behind their abrupt departures from the daytime talk show following Osbourne's heated discussion surrounding her support of her friend Piers Morgan. Robinson Peete tweeted in response to the recent events. "I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto' for ‘The Talk'…then I was gone," she wrote. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to."

Remini was brought into the conversation after a fan accused her of starting the rumor that Osbourne called the ex-co host "ghetto." "Don't be ridiculous. But good try love," Remini said in response. The Hollywood Reporter alleges the remarks began in a 2012 Q and A in which the King of Queens star accused Osbourne of thinking she and Robinson Peete were "awkward," "not funny," and "ghetto." Osbourne released a statement denying the accusations, calling them "false gossip." "That being said, my only wish is that Leah would just stop all this negative, unprofessional, and childish behavior," Osbourne continued. "It's been seven months. It's time to move on. Leah is a very talented actress and I only wish her happiness and success. I know that better things are to come if she can just get beyond all this negativity."

At the time of her firing, Robinson Peete opened up to THR about the incident, admitting that the situation was unusual considering she and Remini were the only two original hosts not brought back for Season 2. "Usually when you get fired, your boss brings you in, sits you down and tells you why they can't keep you... They say we have to downsize or you're not doing this, you're not doing that. I was never given that opportunity." Robinson Peete also spoke on the new additions to the show saying, "that's going to be a crowded table." She called the moment "the most frustrating time of my professional life."

In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk. pic.twitter.com/zu3Vc1oHCy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 13, 2021

Osbourne addressed Robinson Peete's claims on Twitter, in a post sharing an email from the former castmember. "As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk," she said. The email alleged CBS was attempting to tarnish her name and reputation following her dismissal. She also apologized to Osbourne for having her in a "tough position."

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't sting that you haven't returned my calls but I get it. Naturally Leah is very angry and believes you turned and are not true on your word about your feelings toward Julie," the email read. "She feels you are as weak as Sara and you all have been sipping the Julie Kool-aid. But I told her that you are just looking out for yourself and scared of CBS blacklisting you like they are us right now...."