‘The Talk’ Host Sara Gilbert Stands Behind ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation Decision

In The Talk‘s first live episode since ABC canceled Roseanne, Sara Gilbert opened up about her thoughts of the controversial situation on the CBS talk show.

“I am proud of the show we made.The show has always been about diversity, love & inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.” @THEsaragilbert on #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/wmuPXk8Fb7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 4, 2018

Gilbert, who starred on the show as Darlene Conner, told her fellow co-hosts and the studio audience that although she’s sad for all those who lost their jobs during the ordeal, she still stands by ABC’s decision to cancel the show.

“I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way,” she said. “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.”

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood thanked Gilbert for her words Monday afternoon, and praised ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, who made the decision to cancel the show last week.

“I’m really glad to hear you say that, because as a black woman who is a comedian, I’m very, very proud of Channing Dungey, who’s the president of ABC Entertainment,” Underwood said at the round table. “And as Spike Lee says, a lot of people came together to do the right thing and I’m happy to see that it was done swiftly.”

Prior to the show’s cancellation last week, Gilbert had previously made a statement condemning Barr’s racist comment comparing former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert wrote in the statement last week.

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she added.

Shortly after Gilbert published her statement, ABC announced that the second rebooted season of Roseanne was canceled. Barr has since apologized for her remark and also defended herself in various scattered Twitter rants.

About 12 hours after the show was canceled, Barr responded to Gilbert’s statement and wrote, “Wow! Unreal.” She later wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she “forgives” Gilbert for speaking about her “in a public arena” instead of privately.