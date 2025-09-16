‘The Rehearsal’ Season 3 Update Revealed

Nathan Fielder fans, rejoice! Hope for a third season of The Rehearsal is not yet lost.

Casey Bloys, CEO and Chairman of HBO, discussed the possibility of a third season of the documentary-comedy at the network’s post-Emmy Awards party.

In an interview with Deadline, a reporter asked Bloys about future seasons of the series. The second season concluded almost six months ago, but HBO has been quiet on a third—until now.

“Nathan, obviously, takes a lot of time to think about… He’s got an idea, I believe,” Bloys said. “He’s thinking about something, he’s turning something over his head, so when he’s ready to do it, we’ll do it because I think he is a comic genius.”

The Rehearsal, a documentary series created by and starring comedian Nathan Fielder that is so bizarre it’s almost impossible to describe, features Fielder helping people “rehearse” for tense situations in their lives. The second season, which focused almost entirely on aviation safety and social dynamics between pilots and co-pilots, soared to four nominations at the 77th Emmy Awards yesterday.

Season one of series premiered in July 2022, and the second premiered in April 2025. Given the absolutely bonkers conclusion of season two and how long it took to film, it feels safe to assume that it will take the same amount of time (or longer) for Fielder to come up with enough footage to surprise us all once again.

The first two seasons of The Rehearsal are streaming now on HBO.