'The Mysterious Benedict Society': Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler on Globe-Trotting in Season 2 (Exclusive)

The Mysterious Benedict Society is back on Disney+ for Season 2. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict – journey on another adventure to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on worldwide adventures by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, PopCulture.com spoke with Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler, who star as Reynie Muldoon and Constance Contriare respectfully. They dished on how their travels this season really added to the magic of the show. And they also gush about building a great bond with their co-stars on and off set.

PC: Congratulations on season two. Mystic, how was it working alongside greats like Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal?

MI: It was really great. They're great role models. They gave me a lot of advice. We didn't have too many scenes together this season, but when we did, Tony Hale, he ran the scenes with me, and he gave me great advice they're just a pleasure to work with.

PC: Marta what are you excited for viewers to see in season two? I've talked to all of the cast and even the creators, and everyone is saying how excited they are about all of the different locations and environments that everyone's in. What about you?

MK: I'm definitely excited about the locations, but I'm also excited about their reuniting and how everybody's changed. And also Constance will have a lot of changes in this season, I think everybody would like to see.

PC: Now you guys, obviously, the set is a lot of youthful people on the set. What do you guys get into outside of filming? How close are you guys when you're not shooting the show?

MI: We're really close. We went to Disneyland once. Marta invited us to Disneyland, and we had a great time there. We hang out a lot outside of set too, and it's great fun.

PC: What's your favorite part about filming the show, both of you?

MK: Well, I really like the crew because they're always pretty nice, and they cheer us up. I've never really felt nervous because the cast is always helping us. I really like that we get to travel around different locations and stay at hotels and go to places we've never been. I just really like to work with really good people and get experience.

MI: Just going to different locations and stuff, being with the kids. And also we're schooling on set too, we have a great studio teacher. It's always a pleasure to go in and be with the kids and learn at the same time. I also really like the free food on set, which is really good.

PC: Going into this season, how do you feel like the fans will react now that we're getting more involved with each character and we're getting to see you guys develop?

MI: I feel like they'll be very pleasantly surprised. Reynie, from season one to season two, he's grown more confident, and he has really found a family with Ms. Perumal. And I'm excited for viewers to see Reynie becoming more confident and the idea of him displaying his emotions more being built upon.