‘The Good Doctor’ Receives Full Season Order at ABC

The Good Doctor has received a full-season pick up at ABC after just two episodes, the network announced on Tuesday.

The Freddie Highmore-fronted series carried the same strong opening numbers from its premiere-week in the second episode on Monday, Deadline reports.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are giving our viewers additional episodes of The Good Doctor,” said Channing Dungey, President, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “We have an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, led by Freddie Highmore’s incredibly nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, and we’re confident the show will continue to captivate our audience.”

The Good Doctor is the second new fall series to be picked up for a full 22-episode order. Young Sheldon was given a full series order on CBS last week.

Last Monday, the series brought in more than 11.22 million viewers.

The ABC show was created by House creator David Shore and former Hawaii Five-O co-star Daniel Dae Kim.