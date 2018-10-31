‘The Conners’ Takes on Politically Correct Halloween Costumes

The Conners took on the subject of politically-correct Halloween costumes during its special Halloween episode, entitled “There Won’t Be Blood.”

As the family gathered to take a Halloween family photo with their costumes for a parade, Mark (Ames McNamara) comes downstairs upset when he finds out he can’t go to the school carnival in his costume.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just texted a picture of my Fortnite costume to Joey,” Mark says. “He told me that since it’s based on a violent video game, they’re not going to let me into the school carnival.”

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is surprised but she has to get to a job interview so she can’t deal with it at the moment. Mark insists that it’s an emergency given that the school banned a whole bunch of costumes and she was supposed to have gotten an email about it.

Darlene checks it and finds it, realizing it was hiding with her junk emails.

“Well, that is stupid, what kind of costumes are they banning?” Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) asks.

“It says ‘no costumes that perpetuate negative ethnic stereotypes or scary, gory or anything that’s saddening… our whole family is saddening does that mean we can’t go out anymore?” Darlene says.

#TheConners What ! that’s stupid. Basically banning all halloween costumes. 😡 — #8YearsOfBTR (@Stephan63009297) October 31, 2018

Dan (John Goodman) takes special offense at the rules, claiming that it is Halloween and people should not be so sensitive. Darlene tells Mark he’s just going to have to come up with a new costume before the carnival.

Dan tells Darlene he disagrees and that both he and Roseanne would’ve opposed the policy.

“Mark’s your kid, but I know your mom and I would’ve fought this thing tooth-and-nail,” Dan says.

“I don’t want to get into it with these people, I already owe them money for Mark’s field trip to the dairy farm to see how milk is made,” Darlene says.

“Listen if you don’t want a problem with the school that’s one thing,” Dan says. “But tell your son this is a bunch of PC crap. He ought to be able to wear whatever he wants at least this way, he know he won’t do anything wrong.”

Darlene says she thinks some costumes may cross the line, and that Mark will be fine wearing another costume.

Later in the episode, Mark unveils his elaborate costume of Frida Kahlo, which receives praise at the Conner household but doesn’t go over too well at the entrance of the school carnival.

The school principal stops Darlene and Mark telling them that he cannot go into the carnival in the costume since it could be seen as cultural appropriation.

“…Sometimes the good intention of the rule gets taken a little far don’t you think? Darlene says, before she rants at the principal. He still keeps Mark out of the carnival, but Mark is impressed by Darlene standing up for him.

Later, Dan tells Darlene he’s proud of her for standing up to the silly rule.

“You were still mostly wrong, but this guy was mostly wrong too, so what have we learned? Men are wrong,” Darlene says.

PC and Halloween don’t mix #TheConners — Life Is A Journey (@actravlr) October 31, 2018

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC