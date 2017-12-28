‘The Blacklist’: Scottie Hargrave Returns During Midseason Premiere

When The Blacklist makes its return on Jan. 3, there will be a familiar face stopping by: Susan “Scottie” Hargrave (Famke Janssen).

As shown in production stills from the midseason premiere, which is entitled “Ruin,” Scottie returns to help Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) mourn the death of the later’s husband Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold).

Scottie was revealed to be Tom’s long-lost mother earlier in the series, so it’s to be expected that she would come help her daughter-in-law grieve.

The character hasn’t appeared on the NBC drama since season four’s 13th episode, entitled “Isabella Stone (No. 34).” However, she did co-headline the spin-off series The Blacklist: Redemption with Tom until it was cancelled earlier in 2017.

It’s unclear what exactly what will be said between Scottie and Liz, but it’s surely a part of the episode’s focus on Liz’s grief.

As other stills taken from “Ruin” show, Liz will will spend the entirety of the episode processing her loss. She does this by talking with friends and family, visiting Tom’s grave and possibly taking on the assailants who killed her husband.

The Blacklist will return Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.