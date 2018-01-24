‘Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky Actor Dies at 52

The man who played Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky has died at 52.

Actor Simon Shelton, also known as Simon Barnes, died January 17, his son Henry told BBC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barnes was a trained ballet dancer and choreographer, but he found fame as the 11-foot purple Teletubby who always carried a magic red handbag.

The original Teletubbies series ran on the BBC from 1997 to 2001 and spawned a number one single, “Eh-oh!” in December 1997.

Barnes took over the role of Tinky Winky in 1998 from Dave Thompson, who claimed he was fired after 70 episodes because his “interpretation of the role was not acceptable.”

The actor told BBC in 2008 he had no idea the children’s show about four antenna-topped, TV-bellied characters would be a success when he was cast as Tinky Winky.

“I didn’t know it would be as big as it was, but I did know as soon as I started working on it that it had something special,” he said.

The original Teletubbies series was watched by around one billion children in more than 120 countries in 45 languages.

“We used to receive a lot of fan mail from kids AND parents,” Shelton told the Daily Mail of his life in the purple costume. “I suppose we were a bit like the Beatles or the Take That of children’s television.”

Shelton also became a defender of his character after evangelical preacher Jerry Falwell accused him in 1999 of being a gay role model who was morally damaging to children. “He is purple – the gay-pride colour; and his antenna is shaped like a triangle – the gay-pride symbol,” he wrote in the National Liberty Journal.

Barnes replied with a simple answer: “People always ask me if Tinky Winky is gay. But the character is supposed to be a three-year-old so the question is really quite silly.”

Shelton also voiced other children’s characters for television, including The Dark Knight in Incredible Games.

Following his death, British actress Emily Atack paid tribute to the actor, who was also her uncle.

“My wonderful uncle Simon Barnes has been taken from us all so suddenly,” she wrote alongside his portrait. “The kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him, and will be forever.”

Shelton had three children and lived in Ampthill in Bedfordshire.