‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Stephanie Sigman Exits Show

Captain Cortez is moving on from S.W.A.T. to “new adventures,” original cast member Stephanie Sigman confirmed late Thursday night. As hinted in the Season 3 premiere of the CBS procedural, Sigman confirmed that her character will not be returning to her post at L.A. Metro.

“The word is out! Jessica Cortez is on to new adventures! And so am I,” Sigman wrote in an update on her Instagram Story, indicating that the departure was amicable and saying she was “happy with the work don for the past 2 seasons (45 episodes).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thankful & proud of the strength this character gifted me throughout the intense learning experience it was playing Captain Cortez,” she continued. “Wishing the show & SWAT FAMILY the best moving forward.”

“Lastly and most importantly, my eternal thanks to the fans who cared for Cortez and enjoy my work, all my love to you out there, couldn’t do it without you.”

In addition to serving as captain, Cortez also sometimes served as a love interest to Shemar Moore‘s Hondo.

S.W.A.T. showrunner Shawn Ryan acknowledged Sigman’s statement, tweeting, “Much thanks … for her tremendous work on S.W.A.T. It was a pleasure to write for her and see what she did with the role each week.”

“Stephanie’s an extremely talented actress,” he continued. “I look forward to seeing what she conquers next professionally. We’ll be rooting for her.”

She thanked Ryan, as well as others who wished her well on social media. She responded to one fan who wrote that it was “so refreshing to see a Latina play a women (sic) in leadership.”

“I know! But we’ll keep seeing that happening. That won’t stop,” Sigman responded. “The industry is evolving and I’m sure it’ll become more and more inclusive, with important, strong & diverse stories to tell and more female roles!!”

Potentially filling the void left by Sigman — who happens to be due to give birth to her first child this month — is Amy Farrington (Faking It, Beyond), who made her S.W.A.T. debut Wednesday night in the series regular role of Detective Lynch, who was appointed by the mayor as a tactical consultant to Hondo’s team.

S.W.A.T. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS / SWAT