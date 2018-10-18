‘S.W.A.T.’: Shemar Moore Stars in Steamy Morning-After Sneak Peek

In a preview for this week’s episode of S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore‘s Hondo has a steamy moment with his love interest, who is still married to a U.S. marshal.

In “Saving Face,” U.S. marshal Eric Wells (Michael Trucco) asks Hondo’s S.W.A.T. team to help capture a fugitive who is stealing drug cargo shipments. Hondo is a little apprehensive about the mission, especially since Wells is still married to his love interest, Deputy District Attorney Nia Wells, played by Nikiva Dionne. Nia was introduced during the season two premiere, “Shaky Town.”

Meanwhile, Captain Jessica Cortez (Stephanie Sigman) has to make some tough budget cuts, and Jim Street (Alex Russell) discovers heartbreaking news about his mother Karen, played by Sherilyn Fenn.

The rest of the S.W.A.T. cast includes Lina Esco as Chris Alonso, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, David Lim as Victor Tan and Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks.

“Our signature is the action. We come in that big truck with our gear and things are going to be blowing up,” Moore told CBS San Francisco in a recent interview about the new season. “There’s nothing like it on TV because we are making a movie-esque show. Then there’s the life stories and the relationships. We are going to continue to hit on immigration and racial tensions, without preaching.”

In an interview with CBS This Morning last month, Moore, who previously starred on CBS’ Criminal Minds, revealed that he recently got a tattoo on his forearm inspired by his S.W.A.T. role.

“I’m not going to put my whole resume on my body…but this one is not just for Hondo and what he does on the show…but it’s also for me, it’s an achievement to be the lead of such a powerful show, 25 years in the game,” Moore explained. “To get this opportunity, I’m so grateful. But the eagle in my own personal life, it just represents how high you can soar, how high you can fly. Dreams are possible, keep striving for the top.”

Moore said that one of the aspects of the new show he is really proud of is its diversity.

“Clearly, we’re an action-packed thrill ride so we’re first fun and just a good time and you hate the commercials and can’t wait to see the show,” Moore said. “But if you pay attention to the content, we’re not preachy. We’re not a political show, but we are talking about 2017, 2018, and beyond.”

New episodes of S.W.A.T. air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Thursdays.

Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS