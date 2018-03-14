Morning Show Plays ‘All About That Bass’ Over Stephen Hawking’s Tribute

The British morning show This Morning concluded Wednesday’s episode with a video tribute to the late Stephen Hawking, who died Wednesday at age 76 — however, as the clip began to roll, viewers were stunned when Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” began to play in the background.

“He leaves behind a huge legacy, not just as a mathematician and astrophysicist, but also as an inspiration to millions,” co-host Phillip Schofield said as he sat next to Holly Willoughby before the clip played the show out.

The lyrics “All the right junk in all the right places,” began playing atop of a photo of Hawking before quickly cutting off and changing into an instrumental piece appropriate for the tribute.

Viewers of the morning show blunder were incredulous at what they had just heard, taking to social media in disbelief.

Many managed to find humor in the situation while others were simply in disbelief.

Omg This Morning just put up a pic of Stephen Hawking and started playing All About That Bass at the ‘Ive got all the right junk in all the right places’ part oh my god — ♡ lily ♡ (@lilymvy) March 14, 2018

Watching @thismorning’s section dedicated to the life and death of Stephen Hawking, don’t think ‘All About That Bass’ by Meghan Trainor was the best song choice to start with 😬 — Kirby Louise Baudrey Baranets (@KirbyLouiseBB) March 14, 2018

Oh my gawd @thismorning played ‘All About That Bass’ accidentally over their Stephen Hawking tribute. Shouldn’t laugh… Ok I’m laughing 😂 x x x — Aloha Lola Cards (@AlohaLolaCards) March 14, 2018

Did this morning really play ‘all about that bass, with a slideshow of Stephen hawking and stop bc it was a technical issue aaaahahahaa I’m dreaming. I spat out my capri sun — stormxxx (@snakeeyestorm) March 14, 2018

WHAT THE FUCK JUST HAPPENED ON THIS MORNING WHY DID THEY PLAY ALL ABOUT THAT BASS OVER A STEPHEN HAWKING TRIBUTE — el♀ (@elljeshaw) March 14, 2018

you really couldn’t make this up this morning just did a slide show of stephen hawking with all about that bass playing in the background i love british tv — ruby (@rubynaldrett) March 14, 2018

That @thismorning blunder though; Stephen Hawking memorial montage accompanied by All About That Bass. Wow 😂😂😂 — dane (@_dzne) March 14, 2018

you know i’m all about that bass bout that bass -stephen hawking — yoü (@normiesoutree) March 14, 2018

Late Tuesday night, Hawking’s children Lucy, Robert and Tim announced the news: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” they told the BBC. “He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”

The family praised his “courage and persistence” and said his “brilliance and humor” inspired people across the world.

“He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever,” they said.

The Cambridge University scientist was known for his groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity, and was the author of several popular science books including A Brief History of Time.

As a graduate student in 1963, The New York Times reports, Hawking learned he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neuromuscular wasting disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was given only a few years to live at the time.

The disease reduced his bodily control to only being able to flex a finger and voluntary eye movements, however his mental capacity was unharmed.

He went on to become his generation’s leader in exploring gravity and the properties of black holes.

Celebrities across the world paid tribute to the genius. Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Hawking in the 2014 film The Theory of Everything, shared his thoughts in statement to PEOPLE.

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Redmayne, 36, said. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, who starred in the 2004 BBC television film Hawking, said that he will “miss margaritas” with Hawking.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted that Hawking’s passing ” left an intellectual vacuum in his wake.”