‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson Guest Star on ‘Station 19’ Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy fans saw familiar faces during Station 19‘s premiere episode.

After Capt. Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) gets injured during a fire at an apartment, the firefighters of Station 19 all go to Grey Sloan Memorial hospital as their boss receives treatment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chief of surgery Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) treats the captain at the hospital, as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) calls out her boyfriend and colleague Jack (Grey Damon) for leaving her father alone during the call.

Jack walks away as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) walks to Andy to let her know she will help Bailey with her father’s case, as she and Andy worked together before in a previous episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Meredith sees Andy losing her bearings after her father’s accident, so she takes her into a supply closet where they can have privacy.

Andy cries for a second, letting her emotions sink in, until Meredith tells her to gain back control.

“O.K., that’s enough,” Meredith tells her friend. “Put your game face on. We got your dad, now you go be brave for (your squad), O.K.?”

After surgery Bailey tells the firefighters Pruitt made it and is recovering, but Meredith pulls Andy aside and reveals Pruitt’s cancer diagnosis.

Later in the episode, newbie firefighter Ben Warren (Jason George) takes his wife Bailey to the firehouse for the first time, and they have a conversation about Ben’s new job.

“I just, I thought I’d be better at this. I aced my training, I know about medicine, I figured, ‘I got it’, but then last night (when he almost decides to give the captain medicine in the field that could’ve killed him before arriving to the hospital) I messed up Miranda. It could’ve been really bad… I keep trying to show them I ca do this.”

“That’s your problem right there,” Bailey says to her husband. “Stop showing off. The only way to prove that you’re good is to just be good… If anyone can do it, it’s you.”

Ahead of the Station 19 premiere, the series established that the firehouse is only three blocks away from the hospital where Grey’s Anatomy is set, meaning the possibilities for mini crossovers between both shows will be endless.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.