‘Station 19’ Kills off Major Character During ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover

The Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 crossover event claimed the life of a fan-favorite character in the most heartbreaking way.

The crossover event started with Grey Sloan Memorial doctors working on an unconscious chief Ripley (Brett Tucker) after Schmitt (Jake Borelli) found him after collapsing outside a flower shop.

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quickly recognizes the fire chief of Seattle and lets the squad of Station 19 know what happened, except for those who are still working to clean up the devastation from the coffee beanery fire.

Ben (Jason George), Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Ben (Jason George) quickly arrive at the ER when Owen (Kevin McKidd) reveals the fire chief has an existing condition that worsened from all the smoke he inhaled in the fire. Schmitt accidentally reveals the secret relationship between fire fighter Vic (Barrett Doss) and Ripley, and they are shocked but not necessarily opposed to it.

At that moment, Ripley wakes and begins to panic — knowing his collapse led to him accidentally standing up his girlfriend after she proposed the day before. Sullivan says he will call Vic and his job is just to relax and get better. With the possibility of open heart surgery, Ripley says he must first find his girlfriend and talk to her before going under the knife, but Maggie tells him that is not possible.

Maggie then tells him to let her do her job so he can go get his happy ending. Ripley tells Maggie he fears Vic will not forgive him for not showing up to the breakfast place. The doctor and the fire chief later bond over their shared relationship problems, leading Maggie to agree to consider moving in with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) by going on a camping trip.

Their conversation is interrupted, however, when lab results reveal Ripley’s condition is much worse, but when she goes to his room to tell him the news, she finds out he left the hospital to find Vic.

On Station 19, the team notifies Ripley that he is suffering from possible hydrofluoric acid poisoning, which could be lethal if not treated quickly. He stops at another Seattle hospital and they quickly call Maggie to help.

As Andy races to find Vic in time, Maggie arrives at Seattle Presbyterian to treat Ripley. They find Vic on top of a telephone tower trying to stop a woman from jumping. Travis (Jay Hayden) breaks the news to her friend about Ripley, causing the woman to trip. However, Vic saved her just in time.

The team rushes to the hospital and Vic finds Ripley’s sister (Bre Blair) desperate for answers about her brother’s condition. His sister gets mad about Vic jeopardizing his care by not answering her phone so she asks Maggie to only update her on his condition, leaving Vic out of the conversation entirely.

Maggie convinces Ripley’s sister to reconsider in time for her to say that Ripley’s condition is irreversible. He signed a “Do Not Resuscitate” order and wants to die on his own terms. She adds that now is the best time for everyone to say goodbye.

The hospital is flooded with fire fighters from the entire department as Vic struggles with saying goodbye to the man she loves. The episode comes to a heart-wrenching conclusion as Vic and Ripley finally reunite only for him to accept her wedding proposal before breathing his last breath.

Will we ever recover from this crossover? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Station 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.