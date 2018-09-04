‘Station 19’ Adds Dermot Mulroney in Recurring Role for Season 2

Station 19 is banking on some serious star power to bring the family drama to the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff’s second season.

The ABC firefighter drama announced casting Dermot Mulroney in the recurring role of police officer Ryan Tanner’s (Alberto Frezza) father.

The character is reportedly coming back to town after a long time away, Deadline reports, and has his wit and smarts to help him in and out of difficult situations. He is not always on the good side of the law, however, which puts him at odds with his son.

The show will also likely use Mulroney’s character to explore Ryan’s past in upcoming episodes. Details on when Mulroney will make his debut, as well as his character’s name, are being kept under wraps.

The actor will next be seen in upcoming features I Still See You and The Chickasaw Rancher. He is also set to star in Hulu’s Into the Dark and Amazon’s Homecoming with Julia Roberts. His other recent credits include features The Mountain Between Us and Sleepless and TV series New Girl, Shameless and American Horror Story: Cult.

Station 19 creator Stacy McKee recently teased season two would offer a deeper look into the lives of the characters.

“…There will be the same amount of heart and humor and action, plus way more. Now we’ve met the characters… we can dig even deeper. We’ve barely scratched the surface,” she said during the ATX Television Festival of season two.

Whether Mulroney’s character will bring trouble to the show in the second season remains to be seen, but even more pressing is the resolution of the season one finale, which saw as many as three of the firefighters in danger of losing their lives.

“Yes, anyone could die at any time,” McKee said. “That’s the nature of the job, and if you’ve ever watched an episode of Grey’s Anatomy you know.”

Fans should also expect some crossovers to happen this season between Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, as star Jason George recently teased.

“… If you were wondering if there were going to be any crossovers… shhhh. Spoiler alert,” George joked in a video posted to Twitter in August.

Along with Frezza, the series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Barrett Doss.

Station 19 will return for its second season Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Grey’s Anatomy will return for season 15 with a two-hour premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.