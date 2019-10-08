‘South Park’ Celebrating 300th Episode With Anti-Vaxxer Storyline

South Park’s momentous 300th episode is nearly here, and it will apparently tackle the hot issue of anti-vaxxers. South Park has never pulled punches on anyone, so it seem safe to assume they will go all out against the anti-vaccination groups around the country. The episode is titled “SHOTS!!!”

This Wednesday, South Park airs it 300th episode. The outrageous animated series has run for 23 seasons, and has mocked just about every group on the planet. For its next big milestone, it will take on the growing number of parents with the dubious belief that vaccinations are bad for their children’s health, and the growing number of health concerns arising from that.

“This week, Randy revels in a Tegridy Farms milestone. Meanwhile, Cartman stands his ground and refuses to get a shot,” reads the official episode synopsis from Comedy Central.

The preview for the episode shows that Cartman is plays the anti-vaxxer in this scenario, to little surprise. It is unclear how the parents will play into this storyline, and which side of them will fall on. However, it looks like at least Stan and Kyle will speak up in favor of vaccinations.

In the last year or so, agencies like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have issued warnings that anti-vaxxer sentiments are misinformed and dangerous. The growing number of children without basic immunizations are threatening herd immunity in some areas, causing a rash of outbreaks like Measles that should be preventable. Comparatively, the arguments that vaccination can contribute to chronic illness have not been proven, and in fact many scientists say that they are incorrect.

As for South Park, this issue is practically low-hanging fruit for the show. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have satirized everyone from celebrities to governments to whole religious groups, and no amount of outrage has taken them off of the air yet. Chances seem good that they will got off pretty easy by making fun of anti-vaxxers, who garner disdain from other corners of the comedy world on a regular basis.

South Park has crossed another big milestone recently — the show was officially banned in China. The country is notorious for its closed, monitored internet, which the government has some control over. It used its power this weekend to scrub any and all mentions of South Park from its citizens’ view, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is assumed that the ban stems from last week’s episode of South Park, “Band in China,” which was critical of practices exactly like this. It also mocked Hollywood for working so hard to cater to audiences in China, which make up an increasingly large part of ticket sales.



South Park airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. The 300th episode premieres on Oct. 9.