‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Weigh in on Mark Boone Junior’s Appearance on ‘The Mandalorian’

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian was jam-packed with cameos for longtime Star Wars fans to discover. It also brought Sons of Anarchy star Mark Boone Junior into the Star Wars universe, playing the same kind of character the actor has been playing on television and in movies for years now. Sons of Anarchy fans celebrated seeing him on social media.

In “Chapter Six: The Prisoner,” Boone starred as Ranzar Malk, a criminal who worked with The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the past. The Mandalorian met with Malk after hearing about a job, which turned out to be the rescue of Qin (Ismael Cruz Cordova) from a New Republic prison transport.

Aside from Boone, almost every other role in the episode was taken by someone with deep ties to the Star Wars universe. Clancy Brown, who played the horned Burg, voiced Ryder Azadi in Star Wars Rebels and Savage Opress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Matt Lanter, who voiced Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars, played the New Republic trooper. Directors Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni played the X-Wing pilots at the end.

Other actors in the episode are familiar to TV viewers. Richard Ayoade (The IT Crows) was the voice of the droid Zero, while Natalia Tena (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) was Xi-an, a Twi’lek who has a history with The Mandalorian. Comedian Bill Burr also starred as the gun-toting Mayfeld.

Boone is best known for playing Robert “Bobby Elvis” Munson in 92 episodes of Sons of Anarchy, opposite Charlie Hunnam. However, he has more than 150 credits to his name, but never appeared in a Star Wars project until now.

After watching the latest episode, fans celebrated seeing Boone and the other stars in Star Wars.

“That was the best episode of The Mandalorian yet. Seeing [Boone] and [Burr] in it was also very f— tight,” one fan wrote.

“Bill Burr and Mark Boone junior were fantastic!!” another wrote.

“Mark Boone Junior in chapter 6 is all I needed in my life,” one fan chimed in.

“Ch 6 might have been the best episode of [Mandalorian] yet. Acting was by far the best, with Bill Burr killing it, Mark Boone Junior as well. Baby yoda had some great & funny moments as always,” another wrote.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are posted on Disney+ Friday mornings, although Episode 7 will be released on Wednesday to avoid Friday’s release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The series is set about five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images