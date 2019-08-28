‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Drea De Matteo Makes Surprise VMA Appearance, and Fans Are Swooning

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were full of celebrity cameos, one of which was an appearance by Sons of Anarchy alum Drea de Matteo, who was on hand to present the award for Best Pop Video.

While presenting the award, de Matteo reunited with her The Sopranos co-stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore, with the trio giving the show a bit of a meta moment due to its location. The VMAs were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with The Sopranos having been set in the state, making for a very full circle New Jersey moment.

“It’s great to be here celebrating 20 years of The Sopranos at the first-ever VMAs in Jersey,” Sigler told the crowd as the trio took the stage.

“I got a problem. I don’t recall anyone asking me if they can do an awards show here, you know,” Pastore said. “MTV, what do you think you’re doing? Handing out awards without my permission. How about I win something, too?”

De Matteo joked that Pastore was “making Jersey feel like, you know, Jersey,” to which he responded, “I’m just saying this is a nice little show they got here, but it would be a shame if the power went out.”

The trio ultimately presented the award to the Jonas Brothers, giving the group their first VMA ever.

“To get this award from the Sopranos is a Jersey dream,” Joe Jonas said during the band’s acceptance speech, referring to the fact that the brothers themselves also hail from the Garden State.

During the evening, Sigler shared an Instagram snap of herself, de Matteo and Pastore posing at the show, writing, “Tonight was no fun at all. Thanks for having us @vmas also @jonasbrothers.”

“Thanks for the award!” Nick Jonas commented.

Along with her co-stars, de Matteo attended the show with her kids, who were all dressed up in their best rock star ensembles as they posed on the carpet with their mom ahead of the show. The 47-year-old shares daughter Alabama Gypsyrose and son Waylon Albert with ex Shooter Jennings.

Fans were plenty pleased to see de Matteo at the show, expressing their feelings on Twitter.

the year is 3000 and drea de matteo has still not aged a day. sex goddess https://t.co/L1TqLeCmQk — rebecca keane (@rbcakn) August 26, 2019

Drea de Matteo still looks amazing. — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) August 27, 2019

OMG @dreadematteo you look hot as hell on #VMAs my god. Wendy forever 💗💗 — Andrea (@desantisand) August 27, 2019

The Jonas brothers receiving their award from the cast of the sopranos. Jersey at its finest #VMAs — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) August 27, 2019

