'SNL': The Strokes Play Newer Material, and Fans Have Mixed Thoughts

The Strokes returned to Saturday Night Live last night, and they pulled off a pair of roaring performances. However, not everyone in their fan base was pleased. The New York City five-piece band — consisting of Julian Casablancas, Albert Hammond Jr., Nick Valensi, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti — played two tracks from their new Rick Rubin-produced album The New Abnormal, "Adults Are Talking" and "Bad Decisions." However, some fans were hoping they'd dip into their back catalog.

This year has been a strange year for SNL, with musical guests mixing up their selections. Some, such as Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion, played the standard sets consisting of two new songs. However, Jack White and the Season 45 "At Home" performers (Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus and Boyz II Men) all chose to play older songs or covers, being as they didn't have any projects to promote. Many hoped The Strokes would take the latter approach, playing tracks from their biggest albums, 2001's Is This It and 2003's Room on Fire. However, some of the faithful were thrilled, regardless. Scroll through to see some fans' reactions.