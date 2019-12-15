‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan Cut it up With Cecily Strong in Christmas Promo

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H, and Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong is definitely here for it. In a preview for this weekend’s episode hosted by Scarlett Johansson, Strong let the Marriage Story star know all about what she really wants for Christmas. Former One Direction singer Niall Horan, who is performing tonight, also appeared in the brief promo.

“I’m so glad you two are here,” Strong said. “This show is all I want for Christmas.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh,” Johansson replied.

“And Ski equipment,” Strong added, inspiring a puzzled look to come across Johansson’s face. “I’ll send you a list.”

Johansson also filmed a sketch with Strong’s co-star Beck Bennett to promote her sixth time hosting the show. In the sketch, she tormented Bennett until he finally took off an itchy ugly sweater.

This is Johansson’s first time hosting the show since 2017, meaning this is her first time hosting since she got engaged to “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost earlier this year. She also hosted in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2015.

Johansson’s time on SNL caps off an exciting week for the actress. On Wednesday, she was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her acclaimed performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. In Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, she and Adam Driver play a couple going through a divorce. Johansson stars in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit as the mother of the title character, an 11-year-old boy growing up in Nazi Germany.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best actors alive who challenge me to dig deeper and make new discoveries,” Johansson said in a statement after the nominations were announced. “I feel very humbled today to be recognized by our guild which comprises the very artists that I admire most.”

Jojo Rabbit was also nominated for Best Ensemble. Marriage Story also earned Johansson a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

Johansson is the highest-paid actress in the world, thanks in part to her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She reprised the character in this year’s Avengers: Endgame and will finally star in a solo Black Widow movie, which opens on May 1, 2020.

Horan is the second former One Direction star to appear on SNL this season, following Harry Styles. He just released the single “Put a Little Love on Me” earlier this month. He performed on the show with One Direction in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Horan will kick off a North American tour on April 20, 2020, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He has dates scheduled through May 20, with the tour wrapping up in San Jose, California.

Next weekend’s SNL will be the final new episode of the year. Eddie Murphy will host and Lizzo will perform on Dec. 21.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturdays on NBC.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images